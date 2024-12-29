Ahmedabad, December 29: In a shocking incident in Ahmedabad's Vatva area, a barber was brutally stabbed to death by a customer using a knife allegedly purchased online, marking Gujarat's first reported murder involving a weapon ordered via e-commerce.

The victim, Wasim Ahmed Ansar Hussain Khalifa, owned Kalapi Hair Salon near BB Lake Four Road. On Friday, the accused, Mohid Khan Pathan (35), attacked him with the knife after an argument over unpaid service charges. According to ACP Pradeep Singh Jadeja, Pathan stabbed Hussain at least ten times, leaving the salon floor soaked in blood. Auraiya Shocker: Pregnant Minor Accuses Grandfather, Father and Uncle of Raping Her Several Times in Uttar Pradesh, Accused Arrested.

Hussain's brother lodged an FIR at the Vatva Police Station, prompting an immediate investigation. Police apprehended Pathan within hours using CCTV footage and launched a probe into the weapon's purchase. Madhya Pradesh: Man Kills 2 Children, Attacks Wife and Injures Self With Axe After She Refuses To Return Home in Barwani; Probe Launched.

Interrogation revealed that the knife was ordered online from Flipkart. Authorities are now scrutinizing Pathan's online purchase history and seeking a detailed statement from Flipkart, including details of the delivery personnel involved.

ACP Jadeja stated that additional force was required to capture the absconding accused. The police are connecting three key elements: ordering the weapon, its delivery, and the subsequent murder.

The gruesome crime has sparked debates over the regulation of online weapon sales, as investigators work to piece together the sequence of events leading to the fatal attack.

