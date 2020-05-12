Air India Headquarters in Delhi Sealed After Peon Tests Positive For Coronavirus

File image of an Air India flight (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 12: The headquarters of national carrier Air India in Delhi was sealed for three days on Tuesday after a peon tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). According to reports, the Air India headquarters, which is located in Airlines House, will be sanitised. All employees working from the office have been asked to work from home. The peon who contracted coronavirus is 54-years-old. Shram Shakti Bhawan in Delhi Sealed After Ministry of Power Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19.

This is the sixth government office which has been sealed so far in the national capital. The Shram Shakti Bhawan was sealed on Monday after an employee of the Ministry of Power tested positive for COVID-19. The Power Ministry resumed its normal functioning today. Last week, Shastri Bhawan office of Department of Legal Affairs in Delhi was sealed after a senior official was found infected with the deadly virus.

Other government offices that were shut following the emergence of coronavirus case are Rajiv Gandhi Bahwan that houses the office of Ministry of Civil Aviation, Niti Bhawan and Ayushman Bharat's office.

India saw a spike of 3,604 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total tally up to 70,756, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. At least 87 new fatalities were also reported in a day. Of the total cases, 46,008 are active and 2,293 are fatalities so far while at least 22,454 people have recovered from the disease.