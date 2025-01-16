Ajmer, January 16: In Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, a farmer named Kanaram Jat from Chhota Lamba village found himself embroiled in controversy after Rs 16 lakh was mistakenly credited to his Bank of Baroda account. The amount, intended as a crop insurance premium for New India Insurance Company, was erroneously transferred on December 31. Overjoyed by the unexpected windfall, Jat used INR 15 lakh to repay a personal loan.

The bank manager stated that Kanaram Jat withdrew INR 15 lakh in three transactions of INR 5 lakh each between January 2 and 4, reported News18. The mistake was discovered on January 10, but despite repeated requests, Jat refused to return the miscredited amount. Bihar: Class 9 Student in Muzaffarpur Mistakenly Becomes Millionaire for 5 Hours As He Finds INR 87.65 Crore in Account After Bank Glitch.

Bank manager Jitendra Thakur filed a police complaint after Jat refused to return the funds, claiming he had already spent the money. The bank has since warned that if Jat fails to repay the amount, it will recover the funds by auctioning his 16 bighas of land, as his Kisan Credit Card and land documents are held as collateral. Chennai Cabbie Becomes 'Crorepati' For 30 Minutes After Bank Mistakenly Deposits Rs 9,000 Crore in His Account.

Ramswaroop Jat, the officer in charge of Arni police station, confirmed that an investigation is underway. “We are reviewing the farmer’s account statement and gathering evidence to resolve the matter,” he said.

As the police investigation continues, the bank may be forced to take stringent measures to recover the lost amount.

