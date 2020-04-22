Amarnath Yatra 2020: Press Note Announcing Cancellation of Pilgrimage Withdrawn by Jammu and Kashmir Administration

File image of Amarnath Yatra (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 20: Jammu Kashmir Directorate of Information has withdrawn press note which informed about cancellation of Amarnath Yatra 2020. The yatra is scheduled to take place from June 23 to August 3. Last year, the holy yatra was cut short after the government had scrapped Article 370 in the erstwhile state Jammu and Kashmir. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

Jammu and Kashmir currently has 380 coronavirus cases, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total cases, 81 have recovered, while 5 have died due to the infection.

Jammu Kashmir Directorate of Information has now withdrawn press note which informed about cancellation of Amarnath Yatra 2020 https://t.co/N8b3C73f1p — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

Amarnath cave is a holy shrine located in Jammu and Kashmir. The cave is situated at an altitude of 3,888 metres. Every year, thousands of devotees make an annual pilgrimage to Amarnath either from Srinagar or from Pahalgam. The journey from Pahalgam takes around five days, while the cave is 141 km from Srinagar.