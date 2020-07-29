Ambala, July 28: The first batch of five Rafale aircraft will arrive in Ambala today to join the India Air Force (IAF) fleet. The weather condition in Ambala is cloudy at the moment and the temperature is 27-degree Celsius. India Meteorological Department has predicted, "generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" for Ambala today.

According to reports, if the weather conditions in Ambala don't permit the landing of Rafale, the IAF airbase in Rajasthan's Jodhpur has been chosen as a backup for the Rafale aircraft. Sec 144 CrPC has been imposed in four villages closer to Ambala airbase. Gathering of people on roofs and photography during landing has been strictly prohibited. Rafale Aircraft: Ahead of Arrival of Rafale Fighter Jets, French Envoy Says Indian Technicians, Pilots 'Marvellously' Completed Their Training.

Ambala's weather ahead of Rafale Landing in India:

Haryana: The first batch of five Rafale aircraft (file pic) would be arriving in Ambala today to join the India Air Force (IAF) fleet. India Meteorological Department has predicted, "generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" for Ambala today. pic.twitter.com/kftSodPoi2 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria would be visiting Ambala today to receive the first batch of five Rafale combat aircraft arriving from France. The Indian Rafales are expected to take off from Al Dhafra in UAE at around 11 am IST and reach Ambala by 2 pm, sources said

