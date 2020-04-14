Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: BJP Chief JP Nadda Slams Congress For 'Not Giving Desired Respect to Baba Saheb'

BJP President JP Nadda (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 14: Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda on Tuesday attacked the Congress for not giving the desired respect to Dr BR Ambedkar when he was alive. Nadda even claimed that Congress conferred Bharat Ratna upon him four decades after his death, while BJP government have been making a systematic effort to make his resolutions a reality.

Attacking the Congess on Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Nadda said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Congress didn't give Baba Saheb the respect he should should have been given when he was alive. Bharat Ratna was conferred upon him 4 decades after his death. But BJP govts have been making a systematic effort to make his resolutions a reality." BR Ambedkar Quotes & HD Images: 11 Memorable Sayings by the Father of Indian Constitution to Celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti 2020.

Adding on, he said, "India will always be grateful to Baba Saheb Ambedkar for his contributions in the fields of society, economy & constitution. As BJP workers, we also get inspiration from Baba Saheb's work to bring reforms in the fields of politics, society & economy."

India is celebrating 129th Ambedkar Jayanti today, to commemorate the life and teachings of Dr Bhimrao 'Babasaheb' Ramji Ambedkar. The person who framed the Constitution of India, is considered to be the greatest intellectuals to have embraced public life in India. Known as 'The Father of the Constitution of India', Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was posthumously conferred with Bharat Ratna in 1990.