Gurugram, June 20: A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Gurugram arrested an enforcement officer of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), and a private person red-handed for taking Rs 7 lakh as a bribe.

Sharing the details, a spokesperson of the ACB informed that a company official filed a complaint against the accused officer, Munish Narang, demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh in lieu of reducing the tax of the complainant's company. Later, the deal was stuck at Rs 7 lakh. Viral Video: Woman Supervisor Caught Taking Bribe for Child Development Project in UP’s Kushinagar.

Acting on the complaint, a team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a plan and nabbed the EPFO enforcement officer and the middleman while accepting a bribe worth Rs 7 lakh from the complainant. Uttar Pradesh: Video of Cop Taking Bribe in Jaunpur Goes Viral, Suspended.

A case under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused with the ACB police station for further legal investigations, the spokesperson said.

