Assam: Burhi Dihing River Catches Fire in Dibrugarh Due to Blast in Oil Pipeline (Watch Video)

Dibrugarh, February 3: In a bizarre incident, the Burhi Dihing river in Assam's Dibrugarh district has caught fire. According to reports, the blaze erupted due to a blast in an oil pipeline. Due to the fire, a thick layer of smoke engulfed the area near Sasoni village of Naharkatia in Dibrugarh district. Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in Hapur, One Labourer Dies.

The video of the fire on Burhi Dihing river has also surfaced on social media. In the video, it could be seen that huge flames have surrounded that area. The fire on the river led to panic among the villagers. Workers Injured in Bosnia Oil Refinery Blast: Report.

Video of The Incident:

Fire on river. Burhi Dihing river caught fire at Naharkatia, Assam, due to oil pipe blast in last three days. But no one cares. pic.twitter.com/lym6NvNye7 — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) February 2, 2020

Locals claimed that they noticed fire on the river three days ago, but till now authorities have not taken any action to douse the blaze. According to a report published in India Today, crude oil from Oil India Limited, Duliajan plant was transferred through a water pipe that was connected with the river. Locals suspected that some miscreants set fire after the crude oil came into the river.