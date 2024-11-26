In a unique turn of events in Bengaluru, a tech startup founder has discovered that their landlord is not only a property owner but also a valuable business advisor. The landlord, a Solutions Architect at Intel, has taken a keen interest in the startup's product, offering professional guidance and introductions to corporate clients. The landlord has been providing architecture advice, helping refine the startup’s technical approach, and facilitating networking opportunities with industry giants. In a testament to Bengaluru's thriving tech ecosystem, these informal meetings are taking place at local cafes, where both business discussions and casual conversations happen seamlessly. ‘Malevolent Murderer’: Man Stabs Lover to Death in Apartment in Bengaluru, Spends Day With the Corpse.

Startup Founder’s Landlord Becomes Tech Advisor

Bengaluru is the only city where your landlord also becomes Tech Advisor for your startup My landlord (Solutions Architect at Intel) loved our product & is giving us intros to corporates/advising us on our architecture while meeting us at cafes My contribution to @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/WQG8tgsPtH — Vetri Venthan (@vetrijedi) November 23, 2024

A Great Eco System

A great eco system leads to more collaboration and innovation. Come to Bangaluru! — Chander Gadhvi (@chandergadhvi) November 24, 2024

I Think He Is an Investor

I think he is an investor for you with a vision 🤔 — Praveen Kurup (@itspraveenkurup) November 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)