Bengaluru, December 22: A techie reportedly died by suicide after inhaling nitrogen inside his car on Monday. The police identified the deceased as Vijay Kumar, who worked as a software engineer with a private company. He was suffering from depression ever since his health conditions deteriorated.

According to a report in TOI, the 51-year-old software engineer suffering from heart-related problems ended his life by inhaling nitrogen gas and covering his face with a plastic cover sitting inside his car. He was a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout. Kolkata Shocker: 'Depressed' Girl Dies by Suicide After Celebrating Argentina's Win in FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

Police said that Vijay Kumar had parked the car and told a roadside paani puri vendor that he was feeling very tired and would rest in the car. He gave him some money requesting him to put the car cover after he sits inside. The body was found on the rear seat and Kumar had covered his face with a plastic cover before sticking a pipe attached to a nitrogen cylinder in his nostril. IIIT Basar Student Dies by Suicide in Telangana, Investigation Underway

In the evening, when a passerby checked the vehicle, Kumar's dead body had been found. They found a note on the front windshield which read, "only the police should open the car's door as it is filled with a poisonous gas." Immediately, the police were informed. Later, he was declared brought dead by a hospital.

Prima facie, he died by inhaling nitrogen, but we are awaiting medical reports, cops added.

Earlier in the year, he underwent coronary artery bypass surgery. He had also told his family that he was contemplating suicide. Police said Kumar searched for videos on ways to die. He chose to inhale nitrogen inside a closed car, procured a cylinder of the gas, and placed it in the bootleg space of the rear seats. Police have registered an unnatural death case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2022 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).