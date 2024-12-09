Maggi packets worth over INR 10 lakh were stolen from a truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, sparking a police investigation. The truck, owned by Bhopal resident Shabbir, was loaded with Maggi worth INR 10.71 lakh in Ahmedabad for delivery to Cuttack, Odisha, on November 28. On December 4, the driver contacted Shabbir, claiming unknown individuals had intoxicated him and the cleaner before stealing the truck. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Kolta, Odisha, with its container empty and fuel stolen. CCTV footage from a toll plaza showed the truck’s doors locked shortly before its abandonment. Shabbir revealed the driver had been newly hired. The police are investigating the theft and have recorded Shabbir’s statement. Theft Caught on Camera in Kanpur: Man Walks Inside Shiva Temple in UP, Offers Water to Shivling Before Stealing Brass Pot; Viral Video Surfaces.

Maggi Theft in Bhopal

