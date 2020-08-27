Celebrity host ‘Naina More’s’ latest talk show, Zindagi Aapki Hai has been in the buzz after her interview with her first guest, Rannvijay Singha went viral. In the online chat show, the actor opened up like never before and shared with Naina some interesting facts about his life, marriage, and how he deals with both success and failures.

When Naina asked Rannvijay the secret to his successful marriage, he said, “In marriage, you have to give without a question. Marriage provides a lot of security. But then you don’t take it for granted! You’re responsible for that person’s time, emotions, well-being, interest, and everything! So you got to invest in a marriage. I can’t take my wife for granted, and she can’t do the same with me.”

A few minutes into the conversation, Naina got him talking about how failures and success are a part and parcel of life. Adding to her viewpoint, Rannvijay said, “There are many rejections and failures that one has in their lives. I used to be a sportsman, and there were times when you’d go for trials and you may not get selected. But sports teaches you to take failure very well. And sportsman understands that losing is a part of life and if one works hard, they could win too!”

Both Naina and Rannvijay shared some beautiful insights about their experiences in life through the show, and the first of twenty-five episodes of Zindagi Aapki Hai was received very well by the viewers. Zindagi Aapki Hai is a celebrity talk show, and will see a set of inspirational celebrities joining Naina More to share their amazing life experiences. It’s just not a talk show it is a little contribution to society to reflect a path of positivity through meaningful conversations.

