Delhi, June 24: As the call for Boycott China intensified, Delhi's Hotel and Guest House Owners Association (Dhurva), a group of budget hotels in Delhi, announced that no Chinese guests will be allowed accommodation in hotels and guesthouses in the national capital. According to an India Today report, this decision comes after Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) urged traders to boycott China.

No Chinese national will be given accommodation in Hotels and Guest Houses in Delhi

#Delhi: While prarticipating in “Boycott Chinese Goods” Campaign of the CAIT, the Hotel & Guest House Association of Delhi declared that now onwards, no Chinese national will be given accommodation in Hotels and Guest Houses of Delhi, says @CAITIndia — NBT Dilli (@NBTDilli) June 25, 2020

Earlier this week, the government's e-commerce platform made it mandatory for sellers to specify the country of origin while registering new products on the portal. The demand for specifying the country of origin of products sold online gained ground as India and China clash at the Ladakh border.

Following the violent face-off between India and Chinese army in the Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, there have been widespread protests across several parts of the country against China. People got down to streets to burn the Chinese flag and effigies of President Xi Jinping. There were reports and videos doing the rounds of how people were seen destroying their made-in-China TV sets and mobile phones to bits and pieces.

