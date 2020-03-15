Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Assam Govt Shuts Down Schools, Educational Institutions, Gyms, Swimming Pools and Cinema Halls Till March 29 Amid COVID-19 Fears

Coronavirus in India. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Guwahati, March 15: Amid the spread of coronavirus in the country, Assam Chief Secretary Sanjay Krishna on Sunday issued an order to close all schools, colleges, universities, gyms, swimming pools and cinema halls till March 29. However, he mentioned that all examinations except that of state and CBSE boards, have been postponed in view of coronavirus.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Total Number of Positive COVID-19 Cases Reach 107, Informs Union Health Ministry.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Health Department on Sunday said that a 59-year-old woman has tested positive for Coronavirus, she had a travel history to Russia and Kazakhstan. The number of positive cases in the state now rises to 32. Also, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Shirdi -- Arun Dongre -- appealed to devotees to postpone their visit to Shirdi for a few days.

Meanwhile, The Union Ministry of Family and Health Welfare on Sunday confirmed that the total number of coronavirus cases across India is 107 till -- including foreign nationals -- as on March 15 at 12 pm. Earlier, the government had said that total toll of positive COVID-19 cases in the country reached 93.