Coronavirus Outbreak in India: New Hand Sanitisers Made by CSIR Scientists Amid Rising Demand As COVID-19 Cases Rise in the Country

Hand Sanitisers | Image For Representational Purpose (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, March 18: As the demand for sanitiser have been on a rise amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, several Indian professionals have developed a new hand sanitiser which is made from natural ingredients and is free from harmful chemical. The production of the new sanitiser comes after there were reports of many fake sanitisers being sold in Indian markets as a preventive measure amid the COVID-19 outbreak. 'Halal' Hand Sanitisers with Ethanol Being Sold at About 592 INR amid Coronavirus Outbreak!

In view of the rising demand, a new hand-sanitizer has been developed by the scientists of CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT) based in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. The hand sanitisers are made of natural flavours which include active tea constituents and alcohol content. The sanitisers are made as per the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO). Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Total Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases Rises to 147.

According to a government press release, chemicals like parabens, triclosan, synthetic fragrance and phthalates have not been used in this product. Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Director of IHBT stated that one of the special things is that chemicals like parabens, triclosan, synthetic fragrance and phthalates have not been used in this product. The doctor added saying that due to the sudden increase in demand for sanitizer in the market, its arbitrary prices are being charged. In the view of current increase in demand for the right product, this hand sanitizer has been developed at an appropriate time. Fake Hand Sanitisers Sold in Mumbai As Demand Surges Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

The technology has been transferred to Palampur based company M/s A.B. Scientific Solutions for the commercial production of this newly developed hand-sanitizer. An agreement has been signed between CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT) and the company.

The Palampur based company, which has a strong nationwide marketing network of its own, will be establishing a facility in Palampur for the commercial production of hand-sanitizer. The company will also market these hand-sanitizers and other disinfectants in all major cities across the country.