COVID-19 Tally in Mumbai’s Dharavi Rises to 1,145 With 84 New Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Stands at 53

Mumbai. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, May 15: The COVID-19 toll in Dharavi, the largest slum of Asia in Mumbai, reached 1,145 on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The civic body informed that 84 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi on May 15. The BMC informed that no new death were recorded on Friday. So far, the total death toll in the largest slum now stands at 53. Earlier this week, the BMC had said that new cases were found from 90-feet road, Abu Bakar Chawl, Dharavi cross road, PV Chawl, Dhobi Ghat, Gautam Chawl, Muslim Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Dhorwada, Kuttiwadi and some other localities. Catch all live updates related to COVID-19 outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

On Thursday, 33 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi, taking the total number of cases in the area to 1,061. So far, Maharashtra has reported 27,524 coronavirus cases. The state notched a new high of 1,602 on Thursday. Maharashtra was then followed by Tamil Nadu, which has reported 9,674 and Gujarat with 9,591 cases so far.

Here's the tweet:

84 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Mumbai's Dharavi taking the total number of cases in the area to 1145. No new death recorded today; death toll stands at 53 in Dharavi: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/dcNwJITRwe — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

At least 8,470 people in the national capital have been infected with the highly contagious coronavirus. The other states which have reported more than 3,000 cases are Rajasthan (4,534), Madhya Pradesh (4,426) and Uttar Pradesh (3,902).

The COVID-19 tally in India touched 81,970 on Friday with 3,967 new cases and 100 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry stated on Friday. And two states, Goa and Manipur, which were declared COVID-19 free, have reported fresh corona positive cases.