New Delhi, October 12: Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister during a meeting with Group of Ministers on Tuesday said that they are expecting that by early next year India should have the coronavirus vaccine from 'maybe more than one source'. He further said, "Our expert groups are formulating strategies to plan on how to roll out the distribution of the vaccine in the country."

India today reported 55,342 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its coronavirus tally over 71.7 lakh-mark. Notably, India has sustained the trend of a steady decline of COVID-19 active cases which remained below nine lakhs for the fifth consecutive day. India Reports 55,342 COVID-19 Cases, 706 Deaths in Single Day; Coronavirus Tally Crosses 71.7 Lakh-Mark, Fatality Toll Mounts to 1,09,856.

We're expecting that early next year we should have vaccine in the country from maybe more than one source. Our expert groups are formulating strategies to plan on how to roll out the distribution of the vaccine in the country: Union Health Min during Group of Ministers meeting pic.twitter.com/M2G0QzNFxG — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

On Monday, Johnson & Johnson said that it has temporarily paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant. No details about the length of pause were provided.

