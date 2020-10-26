New Delhi, October 26: Ruxandra Draghia-Akli, Head, Public Health Research and Development said, "Johnson & Johnson’s first batches of its COVID-19 vaccine could be available for emergency use as soon as January," during a presentation at the World Health Summit.The US-Drug Maker, on Friday, said that it plans to restart a large late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine that was paused due to safety concerns. The 60,000-person study is expected to have initial results by the end of the year. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: PM Justin Trudeau Announces New Plan for ‘Made-in-Canada’ Coronavirus Vaccine.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has produced a robust immune response in elderly people, the Financial Times reported, citing two unidentified people familiar with the finding. The report added that the vaccine produced protective antibodies and T-cells in older age groups. Findings on immunogenicity blood tests carried on a subset of older participants echo data released in July that showed the vaccine generated "robust immune responses" in healthy adults aged 18-55 years, the report said. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Indonesia to Provide Coronavirus Vaccine to 9.1 Million People at First Phase Between November-December 2020.

COVAXIN, the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by ICMR and Bharat Biotech has received the approval of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for initiating the third phase trial. Meanwhile, India reported 45,148 more cases on Monday.

