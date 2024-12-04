Delhi, December 4: In Delhi’s Dakshinpuri area, a 20-year-old man named Harsh attracted police scrutiny after uploading photos with weapons on Instagram. Intended to impress his girlfriend, the posts caught the attention of the South District Police’s Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS).

According to a report by News18 The images posted by Harsh showed him holding illegal firearms, sparking concerns about his motives and public safety risks. Acting swiftly, Inspector Umesh Yadav formed a team to track him down. Delhi Shocker: ‘Unhappy’ With Birth of Twin Girls, Family Kills and Buries Both Infants; Case Registered.

Based on a tip-off, the AATS team detained Harsh and a minor accomplice in Ambedkar Nagar. They were discovered with two country-made pistols and live cartridges. Harsh now faces charges under Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act, with legal proceedings also initiated against the minor.

