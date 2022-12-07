Jammu, December 7: A light intensity earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. There was no report of casualty or damage to property. Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of Magnitude 6.2 Jolts East Java Province, No Potential for Tsunami.

Officials of the disaster management department said that an earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale occurred at 9.15 a.m. in the union territory. Earthquake in Indonesia: Strong Quake Shakes Main Island of Java; No Tsunami Alert.

The epicentre was in Kathua district with longitude 75.65 degrees east and latitude 32.71 degrees north. Officials said no casualty or damage to property was reported from anywhere.

