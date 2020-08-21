Ranchi, August 21: An earthquake of magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Jharkhand on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The quake hit the Sahibganj region in the state around 12:07 pm today, the National Center for Seismology informed.

Sahebganj is a scenic town in Sahebganj district. It also serves as the district headquarters for the District. There were no immediate reports of any loss to life or property following the tremors. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.

In June, an earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter Scale jolted the Jamshedpur region in Jharkhand. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was felt in Jamshedpur at 6:55 am.

On Monday, three earthquakes of low to moderate intensities hit parts of Jamnagar and Kutch districts in Gujarat's Saurashtra region. First, a quake of 3.1 magnitude with epicentre 28 km south-south-east of Jamnagar was felt at 1.38 pm, while in the morning, two low intensity earthquakes of magnitudes 1.8 and 2.1 were recorded at 6.08 am and 9.21 am, respectively, in Kutch district.

