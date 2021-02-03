New Delhi, February 3: The farmer protests will be discussed for 15 hours in parliament, the government agreed on Wednesday in a breakthrough in its talks with the opposition. According to reports, the discussion will take place in the Rajya Sabha, where Question Hour has been suspended for two days.

Earlier in the day, Venkaiah Naidu said that members should desist from such unwarranted activities inside the chamber. He further added that unauthorised recording of proceedings of House and its circulation on social media may lead to a breach of privilege and contempt of the House. No Bharat Bandh, But Nationwide Chakka Jam on February 6 as Farmers to Protest Against Ban on Internet Services; Know Timings And Other Details.

Protesting Kisan unions called for a nationwide 'chakka jam' on February 6 blocking all roads across the country. The mega rally has been organised against the internet ban by the Centre, as well as in response to Monday’s Budget 2021 that “ignored” the demands of farmers. All major routes are expected to be blocked not just in the national capital but across the country.

The Budget session began on January 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing a joint sitting of Parliament. Most Opposition parties boycotted the President’s address as a mark of protest against the farm laws. The session will be conducted in two phases and will go on till April 8. While the first phase will end on February 13, the second phase will begin on March 8.

