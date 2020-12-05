New Delhi, December 5: The next round of talks between farmer leaders and central government will be held on December 9. Farmer's representatives on Saturday refused to budge from their demand for complete rollback of the recently enacted farm laws. During the fifth round of talks with the union government at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan, leaders of farm unions told the Centre that they could stay on roads for at least a year protesting against the controversial farm laws.

Farmers' leader said, "We have material with us to last a year. We've been on road for past several days. If the government wants us to stay on road, we've no problem. We won't take path of non-violence. Intelligence Bureau will inform you what we're doing at protest site." They added that they do not want corporate farming as only the government will be benefited from the law. Farmers' Leaders, at Meeting With Government Over Farm Laws, Once Again Have Their Own Food at Vigyan Bhawan (Watch Video).

Tweet by ANI:

We've material with us to last a yr, we've been on road for past several days. If govt wants us to stay on road, we've no problem. Won't take path of violence. Intelligence Bureau will inform you what we're doing at protest site: Farmer leaders to centre in meeting earlier today — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to farmers that they should ask senior citizens and children, at the protest site, to go home. Earlier in the day, the Centre accepted farmers' demand to give a pointwise written reply to the last meeting. Farmers' Protest: Government Accepts Farm Unions' Demand For Point-Wise Written Reply of Last Meeting.

On Saturday again leaders of farmers, who are protesting against the Centre's farm laws, once again refused to have food offered by the government during the fifth round of talks. Farmers' leaders had food that they had carried to Vigyan Bhawan where the meeting with the government took place. A Kar Sewa vehicle was used to bring farmers' food to the venue.

The farmers are demanding the complete rollback of the farm laws. The three farm laws were enacted in September-end. After the passage of farm bills by parliament, the country witnessed a nationwide protest by farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana.

