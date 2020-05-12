FM Nirmala Sitharaman Corrects Typo After Faux Pas on Twitter Over PM Modi's Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package Announcement

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 12: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was caught in a faux pas on Twitter as she made a major typo while issuing a statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package announcement. In her tweet, Sitharaman mentioned mistakenly stated the amount as "Rs 20 lakh". PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package to Revive Indian Economy Amid COVID-19 Crisis; Details to be Shared by Finance Ministry From Tomorrow.

After she was called out by Twitter users for the error, Sitharaman retweeted her incorrect tweet and pointed out the typo. "Sorry everybody for the typo: please read as Rs 20 lakh crore," she said. How Many Zeros are There in 20 Lakh Crore? Netizens Are Busy Doing Maths.

Since the medium of Twitter bars the user from editing his tweet, she had to retweet the earlier tweet to point out the mistake. Her social media post, which entailed the major error, stated that the amount announced by Modi is nearly 10 percent of the country's total Gross Domestic Production (GDP).

"A special economic package is being announced- for an Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan with nearly 10% of a GDP (approx Rs 20 lakh) getting committed. MSMEs and the honest middle class help build a #selfreliant India, says @PMOIndia @narendramodi (sic)," she said.

See Nirmala Sitharaman's Tweet

Sorry everybody for the typo: please read as Rs 20 lakh crore. https://t.co/w3x6p59ifl — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 12, 2020

Modi, in his address on Tuesday, announced the mammoth relief package to rejuvenate all core core of the Indian economy including all industrial sectors, agriculture, MSMEs and activities requiring intensive labour. The fishermen, labourers and all forms of workers would be benefitted, he said.

"I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. The announcements made by the govt over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 Lakh Crores. This is 10 percent of India's GDP," Modi announced.