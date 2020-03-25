From Vitamin-C Intake to Paracetamol Consumption, NDMA Does Fact Check on Misinformation on COVID-19 And Debunks Rumours

Coronavirus | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, March 25: Amid the total number of coronavirus cases in India surged to 606 on Wednesday, along with 10 confirmed deaths, and rumours regarding COVID-19 spreading like wild fire, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday took to Twitter to highlight the reality. In their series of tweets, the NMDA gave a fact check against the false claims.

Taking to Twitter, NDMA did a fact check on the six pointers and tried to clarify the doubts that people generally have with coronavirus. Here are the fact checks of specific doubts. Complete Lockdown in India: MHA Sets Up Helplines to Address Challenges Faced by Transporters For Supply of Essential Goods.

1) Claim: A moist throat can ensure protection from corona infection.

Fact: False. There is no scientific evidence to support this claim

Claim: A moist throat can ensure protection from corona infection. Fact: False. There is no scientific evidence to support this claim#coronavirusindia #coronavirus #IndiaFightsCorona #Mythbuster pic.twitter.com/ByXhjKAMQs — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) March 25, 2020

2) Claim: Heavy intake of Vitamin-C can help in curing corona infection.

Fact: Regular intake of Vitamin-C boosts immunity. However, excessive intake is not recommended.

Claim: Heavy intake of Vitamin-C can help in curing corona infection. Fact: Regular intake of Vitamin-C boosts immunity. However, excessive intake is not recommended. #coronavirusindia #coronavirus #IndiaFightsCorona #Mythbuster pic.twitter.com/6je3aa1GFX — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) March 25, 2020

3) Claim: If you can hold your breath for 10 sec without discomfort, you don’t have COVID-19.

Fact: Holding your breath for more than 10 seconds without discomfort does not prove whether you are infected or not.

Claim: If you can hold your breath for 10 sec without discomfort, you don’t have COVID-19. Fact: Holding your breath for more than 10 seconds without discomfort does not prove whether you are infected or not. #coronavirusindia #coronavirus #IndiaFightsCorona #Mythbuster pic.twitter.com/8MSc6xcMVF — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) March 25, 2020

4) Claim: Chloroquine/hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, is effective in curing COVID-19.

Fact: False. The efficacy and efficiency of a specific drug for the treatment of Coronavirus can only be decided by the treating physician, as per teh recommended guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

5) Claim: A viral post on social media claims a State government in the country has recommended that the juice of bitter gourd is an effective treatment for COVID-19

Fact: False. This claim is absolutely false.

Claim: A viral post on social media claims a State government in the country has recommended that the juice of bitter gourd is an effective treatment for COVID-19 Fact: This claim is absolutely false#coronavirusindia #coronavirus #IndiaFightsCorona #Mythbuster pic.twitter.com/Nrb5FVOk8V — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) March 25, 2020

6) Claim: Paracetamol can treat Coronavirus infection.

Fact: Paracetamol can treat one of the symptoms like fever. However, it is not a definitive treatment for COVID-19. Based on personal history and other related illnesses and factors, the treatment of a patient can only be decided by a medical professional.

Claim: Paracetamol can treat Coronavirus infection. Fact: Paracetamol can treat one of the symptoms like fever. However, it is not a definitive treatment for COVID-19.#coronavirusindia #coronavirus #CoronaStopKaroNa #IndiaFightsCorona #SocialDistancing #StayHome#Mythbuster pic.twitter.com/hMYTrYfTes — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) March 25, 2020

Also, the Union Home Ministry informed that they have set up helplines to address the challenges being faced by people for transportation, so that goods can reach the destination amid the coronavirus outbreak. The MHA also said that they are also working with e-commerce companies and states/UTs, if people want to get supplies through e-commerce.