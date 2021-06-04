Ghaziabad, June 4: Police in Ghaziabad arrested a 60-year-old man on June 2 in connection with a molestation case. The elderly man, identified as Mata Pher, is accused of molesting a three-year-old girl in the Indirapuram area on June 1. According to the police, the accused allegedly lured the kid with chocolate while she was playing outside her house with her elder sister. Cleric Arrested for Raping Minor Girl in Delhi.

The child's father in his complaint said that when he returned home after work on June 1, he was told by his wife that both daughters were playing outside their house with other children. "However, I only found my elder daughter outside," the father was quoted by TOI as telling the police. The elder sister told her father that one uncle from neighbourhood took her sister to a shop to buy her a chocolate.

"I got worried and started searching for her along with her neighbours. After searching for a lot of time, when we reached the green belt area near the elevated road in Indirapuram, I found my daughter lying there without clothes," the father said. With the help of the two sisters and other children, the locals identified the man as Mata Phera and reached his house, which was locked.

The girl's family then approached Indirapuram police and lodged a complaint against Phera. Subsequently, police registered a case against Phera under Section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2021 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).