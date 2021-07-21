Ghaziabad, July 21: In a bizarre incident, a man in Ghaziabad was arrested for allegedly impersonating as an income tax officer and enjoying the benefits at several hotels and restaurants. Reports inform that a 28-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the crime. According to a report by TOI, the accused has been identified as Mohammad Rafique, a resident of Jharkhand, who is a BTech engineer. As per details by the Police, Rafique has been jobless for the past few months and recently started practicing this scam of introducing himself as an income tax officer.

After the incident came to light, the cops began an investigation into the matter and recovered a forged joining letter and an identity card from the accused. According to Krishan Gopal Sharma, SHO, Sihani Gate, the man had been staying at a hotel in the city for almost three months but he allegedly did not pay any money there. When the hotel staff asked him for money, he would threaten them. 'Chowkidar' Impersonates as Mumbai Police Officer, Cheats Woman.

During interrogation, the accused told the cops that when not get a job in his field, he started looking for a government job. Also, when his parents asked him what he was doing, he told them he had got a government job and he had become an income tax inspector.

Police said Rafique is in a relationship with a woman and he has told her he is a government employee and they will get married soon. He has been booked under sections 420 (punishment for cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), and 470 (forgery) of IPC.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2021 07:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).