Ghaziabad, August 23: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly slit the throat of his 13-year-old friend on the Delhi Meerut Expressway in Masuri on Monday evening. The police said that the boy was reportedly plotting the murder for the past five months so that he could escape his studies and go to a shelter home.

The accused, on Monday evening allegedly lured his friend on pretext of watching cars cruise down the expressway. There, he picked up a piece of glass lying on the road and slit his friend's throat. Later, he threw the body in the bushes off the expressway and fled.

According to TOI, the victim was a resident of Masuri and was a Class 7 student. His father works as a labourer in a factory. The accused, too lives in same residence but studies in a different school. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Girl Uses Traffic Jam To Save Herself From Human Traffickers in Kushinagar

The father of the deceased, Vinod, revealed that the accused befriended his son a few days ago and used to spend time with him. On Monday afternoon, he took Neeraj for a walk and killed him.

The accused strangled the minor boy and slit his throat with a beer bottle. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Inspired by TV Crime Show, 5 Minor Boys Kidnap and Kill 7-Year-Old Kid for Ransom

When the police interrogated the accused, he told the police that his parents would force him to study but he didn't want to continue. He had watched a few movies and had been plotting the murder for the past five months. The police also informed that the accused had to change his school three times because he could not pass the exams and be promoted to the next class.

Reportedly, the 16-year-old had earlier tried to kill another friend but couldn't gather the courage to execute his plan.

The police are currently investigating the case. Further details are awaited.

