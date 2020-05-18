Ghaziabad: Thousands of Migrant Workers Gather at Ramlila Ground to Register For 3 Shramik Trains Scheduled to Leave For UP Today, Watch Video

Crowd at Ramlila Maidan (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ghaziabad, May 18: On Monday, thousands of migrant workers gathered at Ramlila Ground for registering themselves for the three Shramik special trains, which will leave for different parts of Uttar Pradesh later today. The fourth phase of the lockdown started from today and will be in effect till May 31. There have been several relaxations announced, but there are several things that are not allowed in this phase as well.

According to the images shared by ANI, it can be seen that there is a huge crowd and people are not following any social distancing norms. Over the last few weeks, Shramik trains have started operating to help migrants who have been stranded and wish to return home. Delhi’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 10,000-Mark With 299 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll in National Capital Stands at 160.

Migrant Workers Gather at Ramlila Ground, Watch Video

#WATCH Ghaziabad: Thousands of migrant workers gather at Ramlila Ground for registering themselves for the three Shramik special trains, which will leave for different parts of Uttar Pradesh later today. pic.twitter.com/SwXhqdpqQf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 18, 2020

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed 10000-mark on Monday with as many as 299 new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours. According to data shared by the Delhi government, the total coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 10,054 on Monday. Of the total cases, 4,485 patients have recovered/discharged. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi mounted to 160.