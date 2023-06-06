Mumbai, June 6: On Sunday, Mansi, a 12-year-old girl from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, unintentionally touched a live wire and died from electrocution.

According to the local authorities, she was a resident of Saidpur village in the Khujeri region and had burn injuries as a result of the electric shock. Disturbing Video: Ticket Checker Gets Electrocuted Accidently When Came in Contact With Overhead Wire In A Freak Accident at Kharagpur Railway Station

She was admitted to the nearby hospital on Sunday, but the police disclosed to the media on Monday that she could not be saved.

Earlier this year in a similar case, while talking to a relative on his cell phone, a child suffered damage to his fingers as the device burst. The incident that took place in Chandrapur, Maharashtra.

"While I was on a call, my cell phone caught fire. I hurt my finger as a result of this. I bought the phone from Amroha in August," Himanshu, a local of Hijampur village, said the 13-year-old boy who was severely injured due to the smartphone explosion.

Additionally, there was a similar event reported from Chhattisgarh last year in which a 14-year-old girl died from electrocution and another girl sustained severe burn injuries. During the Republic Day festivities in 2022, they had a mishap when they came into contact with the flagpole, which had come into contact with a live wire.

In that case, according to the police, "It happened at around 5 p.m., at the Pre-matric Scheduled Tribe Girls' Hostel in Patewa village."

In a different incidence, Munira Murtuza Thanewala, a 10-year-old Mumbai girl, perished after touching a live wire while playing badminton with her pals. Chennai: Youth Dies of Electrocution At Teen's Funeral, Two Others in Serious Condition.

The girl lived at Silver Arche in Anand Koliwada of Mumbra, according to the authorities.

