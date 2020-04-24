Gold Prices Rise For Third Consecutive Day Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2020; Metal Sold At Rs 46,505 Per 10 gm

Gold | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 24: Gold Prices in India rose for the third consecutive day on Friday ahead of Akshaya Tritiya on April 26. The prices of gold continue to rise as investors finding safe options amid volatile equity markets amid coronavirus outbreak. The gold futures prices rose by 0.17 percent or Rs 78 to Rs 46,505 per 10 grams. Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Opened For Subscription For Fy 2020-21 Today; Know Details of SGB.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts were trading higher by 0.16 percent at Rs 46,501 per 10 gram at 9:30 am. Similarly, silver prices also increased by 0.17 percent or Rs 69 to Rs 41,875 per kg. On the MCX, silver futures were trading 0.46 percent higher at Rs 41,998 per kg. Last week, the prices of gold hit an all-time high of Rs 47,000 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, in the global market, gold prices eased on Friday. According to the report, investors booked profits after a 1 percent rise in the previous session, but weak economic data from the United States and Europe kept bullion on track for a weekly gain. Spot gold also slipped by 0.6 percent to USD 1,721.15 per ounce. However, spot gold has been up by 2.2 percent for the week until now.

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 23,077 on Friday in India. The death toll also increased to 718 in the country. Globally, more than 2.7 million people have contracted coronavirus. Over 180,000 people also lost their lives across the world due to the deadly virus.