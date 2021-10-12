Ahmedabad, October 12: An incident of online fraud has come to light from Gujarat where a senior citizen was duped of over Rs 49,000 by fraudsters. Reports inform that the victim was cheated after she tried to fill up an online form to change the address for medicines she had ordered. According to a report by TOI, the victim of the online fraud named Dr Kamexa Dwarikaprasad told Sardarnagar police that she had ordered some medicine.

She got a call from a courier company on September 16 that her medicine had arrived and they would deliver it to her the next day. In her complaint, the woman told the cops that she searched for the courier firm’s contact on the internet and came across two phone numbers. Mumbai Woman Duped of Rs 1.49 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext of Providing High Returns For Playing Online Game.

Describing her ordeal, the woman said that when she searched for the courier firm’s contact on the internet, she came across two phone numbers. In her FIR, the woman said that when she called one of the numbers, they asked her to fill up an online form for which she was asked to pay a charge of Rs 5. Gurugram Man Duped of Rs 71 Lakh by Fraudster on Pretext of Business Proposal Promising Handsome Returns.

Believing them, the woman agreed to pay the money. The cybercrooks asked the doctor to download an app, and then fill up the form, which she did. After she installed the app, she was shocked to find out that the fraudsters stole Rs 49,486 from her bank account.

