Hyderabad: Unable to Go Home, Depressed Maid Jumps to Death From 15th Floor of Lanco Hills

Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: ANI)

Hyderabad, May 13: Unable to visit home due to the lockdown, a 20-year-old depressed housemaid committed suicide by jumping from the 15th floor of an apartment building here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in one of the blocks of Lanco Hills in Manikonda area under the limits of Raiduram police station of Cyberabad police commissionerate. How to Overcome Suicidal Thoughts During COVID-19 Pandemic? Tips to Calm Down Your Anxious Mind During Isolation and Quarantine.

According to preliminary investigation by the police, the woman resorted to the extreme step as she was depressed over not being able to go home in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh due to the ongoing lockdown.

A resident of Nandigama in Krishna district, the woman, identified as Eravalli, was working in a flat in Lanco Hills for three months. A week ago she received the information about her sister's delivery. She spoke to her mother and expressed the wish to return home to see the sister's child.

"During the course of preliminary investigations, it was found that her mother told her to stay in Hyderabad as she will not be able travel due to lockdown restrictions. She was depressed over not being able to go home and this could have driven her to the extreme," said Raidurgam inspector S. Ravinder. India Reports 3,525 Coronavirus Cases, 122 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Rises to 74,281, Death Toll Stands at 2,415.

On Wednesday while working in the flat on the 15th floor, she jumped down, resulting in her death on the spot.

Police shifted the body to government-run Osmania General Hospital for autopsy, registered a case and took up further investigations.