ICMR Tests 5,00,542 COVID-19 Samples in India Till April 23, Total 21,797 Samples Found Positive

New Delhi, April 23: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday said that so far, over 5 Lakh samples have been tested in India for COVID-19 in India. The ICMR said a total of 5,00,542 samples from 4,85,172 individuals have been tested as on April 23, 2020 till 9 am. Of the total samples tested, 21,797 samples have been confirmed positive for coronavirus.

In India, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said the total of coronavirus cases in the country is 21,393 with 16454 active cases. The death toll in the country stands at 681. On Tuesday, the ICMR said COVID-19 is a new disease, and in the last three and half months, they have made major scientific progress by developing PCR tests, seeing 5 vaccines go into human trial among other things. The ICMR said this has never happened before in case of any other disease.

Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar, head of infectious disease and epidemiology at ICMR, said that lockdown along with social distancing were never health measures, but now they have played a crucial role in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the Health Ministry said the country's recovery rate of coronavirus patients is 17.48 percent. It added saying that as many as 1.24 crore coronavirus warriors and volunteers have been engaged in containment zones and in the field in various preventive measures.