New Delhi, Jun 29: Two persons were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Thursday. On Tuesday, police got a call complaining that the girl was sexually assaulted. All the four accused were identified and three of them, including a juvenile, were nabbed. One accused is absconding and efforts are underway to apprehend him, police said. Minor Kid Raped: Delhi High Court Pulls Up Rape Survivor's Mother for Agreeing To Settle Sex Assault Case.

A case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The two arrested accused have been identified as Bobby (19) and Rahul (20), both residents of the Shahbad Dairy area, police said. Delhi High Court on Sex Assault Cases Involving Young Boys and Girls: Educate Teenagers Against Posting Non-Consensual Sexual Content Online.

Apart from these three, two juveniles have also been apprehended in Section 21 of the POCSO Act for failing to report the commission of an offence, they added.