Indore, September 5: Air India Express flight 1028 operating from Delhi to Indore on Friday morning had to make a priority landing at Indore Airport after the pilot identified a technical snag, Air India Spokesperson confirmed. "Due to a suspected oil filter issue during descent into Indore, following standard operating procedures, the crew landed safely. Our pilots are well trained to carry out such precautionary measures." An Air India Express Spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier today, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's flight was diverted to Kolkata after it failed to land at Bhubaneswar airport due to inclement weather on Friday morning, according to Bhubaneswar Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan. Bhubaneswar Airport Director said, "Due to bad weather, the plane carrying Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi was diverted to Kolkata." Air India Express Delhi-Indore Flight IX 1028 Carrying 161 Passengers Lands Safely After Mid-Air Engine Issue.

He further said that the CM boarded the Air India flight (AI 473), which took off from Kolkata airport and landed at Bhubaneswar airport at 1:00 pm. Earlier on Wednesday, an Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli was delayed after it developed a technical issue. An alternative aircraft was later arranged, and the flight departed for its destination.

"One of our flights from Tiruchirappalli could not operate due to a technical issue. An alternative aircraft was arranged, and the flight has since departed. Guests have been provided with meals and offered the choice of a full refund on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling. We regret the inconvenience," the spokesperson added. Air India Express Flight IX2742 From Bengaluru to Gwalior Faces Mid-Air Scare as Boeing Aircraft Veers Off During Landing Attempt, Narrowly Averts Major Mishap (Watch Video).

On September 2, the Delhi-Indore Air India flight had returned to Delhi shortly after take-off. "Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on 31 August, had air-returned to Delhi shortly after take-off, as the cockpit crew had received a fire indication for the right engine. Following standard procedure, the cockpit crew had shut down the engine and returned to Delhi, where the flight landed safely," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

"The crew had initially made a MAYDAY call to the air traffic control, but later downgraded it to PAN-PAN to indicate urgency rather than an emergency. We confirm that the flight had not made an emergency landing at Delhi. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew was our top priority," the spokesperson added.

On August 31, an Air India flight operating from Delhi to Indore on Saturday had been forced to return to the national capital shortly after take-off following a fire indication in one of its engines. Flight AI2913 had departed from Delhi for Indore when the cockpit crew reportedly received a fire warning for the right engine. Following standard operating procedures, the pilots had shut down the affected engine and initiated a return to Delhi.

