India Records Biggest Single-Day Spike of 6,088 Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Rises to 1,18,447, Death Toll Mounts to 3,583

New Delhi, May 22: India recorded the biggest single-day spike of 6,088 cases and 148 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 1,18,447 and the death toll, on the other hand, mounted to 3,583 on Friday morning. The total number of active cases have increased to 6,6330 in the country so far. 48,533 people have been cured and one person has migrated from the country, according to the numbers released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst-hit states in the pandemic. The total number of cases in the state increased to 41,642 cases, and 1,454 people have died so far in the state. Gujarat also has 12,905 coronavirus cases in the country, and 773 people have died in the state. The national capital has recorded 11659 cases and the death toll numbers have shot to 194. Tamil Nadu is also one of the worst affected states with a total of 13,967cases. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Press Conference Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Reserve Bank of India Presser.

Spike of 6,088 Cases in Past 24 Hours in India:

India currently is in the middle of the fourth phase of the lockdown, which will be in effect till May 31, 2020. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media today at 10 am and he is expected to announce a slew of measures which will help to revive the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, domestic flights are expected to resume from May 25 and the Civil Aviation Minister released a list of guidelines on Thursday. From making downloading of Aarogya Setu App compulsory for all passengers to setting the fare range for flights, all these details were shared.