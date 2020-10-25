New Delhi, October 25: India recorded another landmark achievement as the COVID-19 recovery rate in the country touched 90 percent today. The Ministry of Health said that as many as 62,077 patients have recovered and discharged in the past 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases now stands at 50,129. While the recovery rate improved to a whopping 90 percent, the fatality rate in the country now stands at 1.51 percent. The Health Ministry said that at presently the active cases comprise merely 8.50% of the total positive cases of the country standing at 6,68,154. India Reports 50,129 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Inches Closer to 79 Lakh, Death Toll Rises to 1,18,534.

Adding further, the Health Ministry informed that the total recovered cases in the country also continue to rise, with 70,78,123 at present. "With increasing number of recoveries, this gap is continuously widening. The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases has crossed 64 lakhs and stands at 64,09,969", the Ministry of Health said. Moreover, less than 1000 deaths have been continuously reported since the last one week. The Ministry said the deaths are below the 1100 mark since October 2.

Here's a Graphical Representation:

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 11,40,905 sample tests on Saturday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,25,23,469. In India, the coronavirus tally mounted to 78,64,811 with a spike of 50,129 COVID-19 cases and 578 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll increased 1,18,534, according to the Health Ministry. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with a total of 16,38,961 cases and 43,152 deaths. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

