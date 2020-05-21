Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder Continues to Be Available in Other Regions Including India

Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder. (Photo Credit: Getty)

New Delhi, May 21: The discontinuation of the Johnson & Johnson talcum powder is only effective for North America, including the United States, and it will continue to be available in other regions, including India.

A company spokesperson said the discontinuation is only effective in North America and was made due to dwindling consumer demand for the product, due in part to ongoing misleading litigation advertising. Johnson & Johnson to Stop Sales of Talc-Based Baby Powder in US, Canada After Lawsuits Allege Cancer Risks.

"In other regions around the world, including India, where there is significantly higher demand for the product, talc-based Johnson's Baby

Powder continues to be available", the spokesperson told IANS.

Sources said the talcum powder in India is sourced, manufactured and sold locally by Johnson & Johnson since 1948.

The talc as a raw material for the talcum powder is sourced exclusively for Johnson & Johnson from the Golcha mines in Rajasthan which follow the quality checks and other standards.

The talcum powder manufactured in India is also sold in neighbouring countries in the region like Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives among others.

Johnson & Johnson is a leading baby care company, but it does not give out segment-wise information on the size of the category of talcum powder.

The parent company had announced that both types of Johnson's Baby Powder -- talc-based and cornstarch-based -- will continue to be sold in other markets around the world where there is significantly higher consumer demand for the product. "Importantly, Johnson & Johnson remains fully committed to its Johnson's Baby brand", it said.

The parent company had announced to permanently discontinue talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder. This discontinuation is only effective in the US and Canada. Johnson's Baby Powder represents approximately 0.5% of the total US Consumer Health business.

Demand for talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in North America has been declining due in large part to changes in consumer habits and fueled by misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising.

The company said it remains steadfastly confident in the safety of talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder.

"Decades of scientific studies by medical experts around the world support the safety of our product. We will continue to vigorously defend the product, its safety, and the unfounded allegations against it and the company in the courtroom. All verdicts against the company that have been through the appeals process have been overturned", it said.

The Company will wind down the commercialization of talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in the US and Canada in the coming months.

Existing inventory will continue to be sold through retailers until it runs out. Cornstarch-based Johnson's Baby Powder will remain available in North America.