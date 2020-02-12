Justice M Shantanagoudar Recuses Himself From Hearing Plea Challenging Omar Abdullah's Detention Under PSA, Supreme Court to Hear Petition on February 14

Omar Abdullah | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, February 12: Supreme Court Judge Mohan M Shantanagoudar on Wednesday recused himself from hearing the plea of Sara Abdullah Pilot, sister of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and NC leader Omar Abdullah, challenging his brother's detention under J&K Public Safety Act, 1978. The petition will now be heard by a different bench on Friday, February 14. Omar Abdullah’s Sister Sara Abdullah Pilot Challenges His Detention Under PSA in Supreme Court, Says It’s Violation of His Constitutional Rights.

Pilot's petition came before a three-judge bench panel comprising justices Mohan M Shantanagoudar, NV Ramana and Sanjiv Khanna. "I am not participating in this matter," Justice Shantanagoudar said. A different Bench of Supreme Court will hear her plea on Friday. Jammu & Kashmir's Ex-CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti Booked Under PSA.

Omar Abdullah has been in detention since the Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special to Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two union territories- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

As he completed his six months detention in February, the government ordered further custody under the J&K Public Safety Act (PSA) that allow authorities to hold any person for two years.

Omar's sister Sara Pilot has filed a plea in top court against his brother's detention on Monday. The plea argued that Abdullah's detention is "manifestly illegal" and he is not a "threat to the maintenance of public order". The petition also sought quashing of the recent order detaining Abdullah under PSA.