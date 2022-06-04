Mumbai, June 4: Kalash Gupta, a computer science and engineering student at IIT Delhi, has been declared the winner of the Tata Consultancy Services' flagship global coding contest, TCS CodeVita Season 10, and has won the grand prize of $10,000. While achieving this feat, he defeated over 1,00,000 students from 87 countries.

While talking about this achievement, Gupta said he was convinced that he had secured a third spot and never expected to grab first place. Following his spectacular win, he was felicitated by IIT Delhi Director after winning the global contest. In the past, Gupta had secured a 3rd rank nationwide in JEE 2018 confirming his admission in IIT. He had also topped in JEE in the entire Delhi zone. Harini Logan, Indian American Wins 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Check Tweet by IIT-D:

IIT Delhi’s Computer Science and Engineering student, Kalash Gupta, has been declared the winner of the Tata Consultancy Services’ flagship global coding contest, TCS CodeVita Season 10. Read More- https://t.co/RckWdhdkR4 pic.twitter.com/ayBc0eOqVM — IIT Delhi (@iitdelhi) June 3, 2022

CodeVita is a flagship worldwide coding contest by Tata Consultancy Services that encourages participants to pit their skills against each other and solve intriguing real-life challenges. Apart from Gupta, the first and the second runners-up were Mauricio Andres Cari Leal from Chile, and Jeffrey Ho from Taiwan respectively. While the third-runner-up position went to Michal Stanik from Czech Republic. The first four winners get an internship at TCS' Research and Innovation group.

