Thiruvananthapuram, November 30: A Kerala court has sentenced a man to 141 years in prison for repeatedly raping his minor stepdaughter over several years when her mother was not at home. Manjeri Fast Track Special Court Judge Ashraf A M delivered the judgment, imposing varying prison terms under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Juvenile Justice Act.

As per the court's order on November 29, the man will serve 40 years in prison, the highest sentence imposed. All terms will run concurrently. The court also imposed a fine of INR7.85 lakh on the convict and directed that the victim be provided with compensation. Kerala: Narrow Escape For Family As Truck Overturns, Crashes Into House in Koorambala (Watch Video).

According to a police officer involved in the case, the convict and the victim, both natives of Tamil Nadu, have been at the centre of this harrowing incident. The stepfather had been sexually assaulting the girl since 2017, further intensifying the gravity of the case. Kerala Shocker: Black Magic Practitioner Rapes, Impregnates 19-Year-Old Girl on Pretext of Expediting Her Marriage; Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison.

The officer stated that the girl, after being encouraged by a friend, eventually confided in her mother, who then reported the matter to the police.

