New Delhi, December 5: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases worldwide has topped 65.7 million mark, while the death toll has surged to more than 1.51 million. According to Johns Hopkins University, as of Saturday morning, the current global caseload and death toll stood at 6,57,71,488 and 15,16,035, respectively. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 1,43,43,430 and 2,78,605, respectively.

Pro-Kannada activists have called for a state-wide shutdown in Karnataka today in protest against the formation of the Maratha Development Authority by the government. Essential services have been exempted from the dawn-to-dusk shutdown. Additional forces have been deployed in the state to maintain law and order. Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said they would operate the services subject to normalcy.

US President Donald Trump has ordered to pull the majority of American military forces out of Somalia by early 2021. "As a result of this decision, some forces may be reassigned outside of East Africa. However, the remaining forces will be repositioned from Somalia into neighbouring countries in order to allow cross-border operations by both US and partner forces to maintain pressure against violent extremist organisations operating in Somalia," the Pentagon said in a statement.