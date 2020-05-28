Locusts Not Sighted in Mumbai: BMC Terms Pictures And Videos of Tiddi Dal Shared Online Fake, Says Locust Attack Unlikely Due to Monsoon Winds

A swarm of locusts (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 28: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said no sighting of locusts was reported in Mumbai. The clarification came after videos and pictures purportedly showing swarms of locusts, also known as tiddi dal in Hindi, in Juhu, Vikroli, Colaba and Goregaon emerged online. The BMC also said locusts are unlikely to cross Mumbai as monsoon winds are blowing. Locust Attack in Maharashtra: Farmers in Palghar Asked to Get Ready to Tackle ‘Tiddi Dal’ Menace.

Reacting to videos and pictures purportedly showing locust attack in Mumbai, BMC Insecticide Officer Rajan Naringrekar confirmed that no locust swarms were sighted in Mumbai, according to Mumbai Mirror. Naringrekar termed those videos and pictures fake, adding that with southwest monsoon winds blowing, it unlikely that locusts will come to Mumbai. A lot of Twitter users shared pictures and video showing possible arrival of locusts in Mumbai. Locust Attack Funny Memes and 'Tiddi Dal' Jokes Take over Twitter As Netizens Find Humour to Resurrect in This Difficult Time.

Pictures and Video Claiming Locust Attack in Mumbai:

Hey guys, #locust have reached #Mumbai #Maharastra My aunt, staying in Kolaba sent me this video 😳 Please shut your windows too... 🤷‍♀️ If they are not letting you go out, you don't let them come in too 😂🤣😂🤣 #Locustsattack pic.twitter.com/vjbLud8x7C — Neetu Chandra Srivastava (@Neetu_Chandra) May 28, 2020

Keep your windows shut and protect your gardens. #Locusts have arrived in Juhu. #MumbaiLocusts pic.twitter.com/uXP7ixzeAd — abhinit khanna (@abhinitk) May 28, 2020

No Sighting of Locusts in Mumbai, Says BMC

BMC Insecticide Officer Rajan Naringrekar has confirmed that no locust swarms were sighted in Mumbai. Photos/videos of locusts circulated claiming to be from Juhu, Vikhroli & Goregaon are fake. With southwest monsoon winds blowing, it unlikely that locusts will come to Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/aP33y1nZUY — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) May 28, 2020

A wave of locust swarms is sweeping across western and northwestern India, posing a great threat for farmers before the sowing of Kharif crops sowing gathers pace. In Rajasthan, 21 districts, in Madhya Pradesh 18 districts, in Punjab one district and in Gujarat 2 districts have undertaken Locust control till now. Farmers have been advised to take preventive measures to save crops from the attack of locusts after the swarms spread to several states.