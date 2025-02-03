Madhya Pradesh: In a Bizarre Incident, Man Demands Half of Father’s Dead Body Following Dispute With Brother Over Last Rites in Tikamgarh; Cops Intervene

In a bizarre incident, a man demanded half of his father's dead body following a dispute with his brother over the last rites in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, prompting the police to intervene, an official said on Monday.

News PTI| Feb 03, 2025 04:01 PM IST
A+
A-
Madhya Pradesh: In a Bizarre Incident, Man Demands Half of Father’s Dead Body Following Dispute With Brother Over Last Rites in Tikamgarh; Cops Intervene
Representative Image

Tikamgarh, February 3: In a bizarre incident, a man demanded half of his father's dead body following a dispute with his brother over the last rites in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, prompting the police to intervene, an official said on Monday. The ruckus occurred on Sunday at Lidhorataal village, around 45 km from the district headquarters, he said. Following a dispute between the brothers, villagers alerted the police, said Arvind Singh Dangi, the in-charge of Jatara police station. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Brothers Clash Over Performing Last Rites of Father in Tikamgarh, Decide To Cut Deceased's Body Into 2 Parts for Separate Cremations.

The official said Dhyani Singh Ghosh (84), who lived with his younger son Deshraj, died of a prolonged illness on Sunday, and his elder son Kishan, who lived outside the village, arrived there after being informed about the death. He said Kishan created a ruckus saying he would perform his father's last rites, while the younger son claimed it was the deceased man's wish that he carry out the cremation. Bhopal Shocker: Drunk Man Climbs Mobile Tower, Rescued by Police, Under Custody (Watch Video).

The official said Kishan, who was inebriated, started insisting that the body be cut in half and divided between the brothers. He said the police reached the spot and managed to convince Kishan, who left the scene, and the younger son carried out the cremation.

Tags:
Cremation family dispute last rites Madhya Pradesh Tal Lidhora village Tikamgarh
You might also like
Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Satish Malviya’s Brother Shoots Son Dead With 12-Bore Licensed Gun Over Financial Dispute in Ujjain District
News

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Satish Malviya’s Brother Shoots Son Dead With 12-Bore Licensed Gun Over Financial Dispute in Ujjain District
Representative Image

Tikamgarh, February 3: In a bizarre incident, a man demanded half of his father's dead body following a dispute with his brother over the last rites in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, prompting the police to intervene, an official said on Monday. The ruckus occurred on Sunday at Lidhorataal village, around 45 km from the district headquarters, he said. Following a dispute between the brothers, villagers alerted the police, said Arvind Singh Dangi, the in-charge of Jatara police station. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Brothers Clash Over Performing Last Rites of Father in Tikamgarh, Decide To Cut Deceased's Body Into 2 Parts for Separate Cremations.

The official said Dhyani Singh Ghosh (84), who lived with his younger son Deshraj, died of a prolonged illness on Sunday, and his elder son Kishan, who lived outside the village, arrived there after being informed about the death. He said Kishan created a ruckus saying he would perform his father's last rites, while the younger son claimed it was the deceased man's wish that he carry out the cremation. Bhopal Shocker: Drunk Man Climbs Mobile Tower, Rescued by Police, Under Custody (Watch Video).

The official said Kishan, who was inebriated, started insisting that the body be cut in half and divided between the brothers. He said the police reached the spot and managed to convince Kishan, who left the scene, and the younger son carried out the cremation.

Tags:
Cremation family dispute last rites Madhya Pradesh Tal Lidhora village Tikamgarh
You might also like
Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Satish Malviya’s Brother Shoots Son Dead With 12-Bore Licensed Gun Over Financial Dispute in Ujjain District
News

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Satish Malviya’s Brother Shoots Son Dead With 12-Bore Licensed Gun Over Financial Dispute in Ujjain District
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Brothers Clash Over Performing Last Rites of Father in Tikamgarh, Decide To Cut Deceased's Body Into 2 Parts for Separate Cremations
News

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Brothers Clash Over Performing Last Rites of Father in Tikamgarh, Decide To Cut Deceased's Body Into 2 Parts for Separate Cremations
Madhya Pradesh: Central Zoo Authority Gives Nod for White Tiger Breeding Centre in Rewa
News

Madhya Pradesh: Central Zoo Authority Gives Nod for White Tiger Breeding Centre in Rewa
Indore Shocker: Man Attacks, Injures Woman With Knife Over Refusal To Talk in Madhya Pradesh; Arrested
News

Indore Shocker: Man Attacks, Injures Woman With Knife Over Refusal To Talk in Madhya Pradesh; Arrested

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Bianca Censori
20K+ searches
Champions Trophy
20K+ searches
Inter Miami
20K+ searches
Rinku Singh
20K+ searches
CBSE Admit Card 2025
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
Delhi Assembly Election

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Bianca Censori
20K+ searches
Champions Trophy
20K+ searches
Inter Miami
20K+ searches
Rinku Singh
20K+ searches
CBSE Admit Card 2025
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel