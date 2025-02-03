Madhya Pradesh: In a Bizarre Incident, Man Demands Half of Father’s Dead Body Following Dispute With Brother Over Last Rites in Tikamgarh; Cops Intervene

Tikamgarh, February 3: In a bizarre incident, a man demanded half of his father's dead body following a dispute with his brother over the last rites in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, prompting the police to intervene, an official said on Monday. The ruckus occurred on Sunday at Lidhorataal village, around 45 km from the district headquarters, he said. Following a dispute between the brothers, villagers alerted the police, said Arvind Singh Dangi, the in-charge of Jatara police station. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Brothers Clash Over Performing Last Rites of Father in Tikamgarh, Decide To Cut Deceased's Body Into 2 Parts for Separate Cremations.

The official said Dhyani Singh Ghosh (84), who lived with his younger son Deshraj, died of a prolonged illness on Sunday, and his elder son Kishan, who lived outside the village, arrived there after being informed about the death. He said Kishan created a ruckus saying he would perform his father's last rites, while the younger son claimed it was the deceased man's wish that he carry out the cremation. Bhopal Shocker: Drunk Man Climbs Mobile Tower, Rescued by Police, Under Custody (Watch Video).

The official said Kishan, who was inebriated, started insisting that the body be cut in half and divided between the brothers. He said the police reached the spot and managed to convince Kishan, who left the scene, and the younger son carried out the cremation.