Nashik, July 27: A shocking incident has come to light from Chandwad district where a 60-year-old man killed his 32-year-old son after a heated argument on Sunday, reported TOI. The incident took place on Sunday evening in Pate village.

As per the reports, the deceased came home at around 5 pm in an inebriated state and started a fight with his father regarding his marriage. His father told him that he should stop drinking first, which infuriated the man. Following this, the son picked up an iron rod and hit his father. In a fit of rage, the father also picked up a rod and started beating the deceased with it. The son suffered serious injuries and succumbed to death. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Killed by Father After Heated Argument in Coimbatore, Arrested.

Based on the complaint filed by the deceased's brother, cops booked the elderly man under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Reportedly, the accused, who too is injured, has been admitted to a hospital and will be arrested after his discharge.

