New Delhi, March 09: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has officially launched the Mahila Samman Yojana (also referred to as Mahila Samriddhi Yojana) to provide financial aid to economically weaker women in the capital. Under this scheme, eligible women will receive INR 2,500 per month to support their financial stability.

The scheme is in line with the BJP's poll promise for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. The Delhi government has allocated INR 5,100 crore for the scheme's implementation, and registrations will begin soon.

Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: Eligibility Criteria

While the final eligibility terms are yet to be announced, reports suggest the following criteria may apply:

Women with an annual income of up to INR 2.5 lakh will be eligible (the income limit may be extended to INR 3 lakh).

Beneficiaries must be permanent residents of Delhi and registered voters as of the government’s cut-off date.

Likely age criteria: Women between 18 to 60 years may qualify.

Government employees and those already receiving financial aid under schemes like widow pensions or old-age pensions may be ineligible.

Applicants must have an Aadhaar-linked bank account to receive direct benefit transfers.

Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: How to Register

CM Rekha Gupta announced that an official website and portal will be launched for online registration. The registration process will involve:

Visiting the official portal (to be launched soon). Filling out the application form, including personal details, Aadhaar number, and bank account details. E-KYC verification will be conducted using Aadhaar to ensure eligibility. Once verified, the financial assistance will be transferred directly to the beneficiary’s bank account.

Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: Documents Required for Registration

Although the exact document list has not been released, applicants may need to submit the following:

Aadhaar Card (mandatory for e-KYC verification)

Ration Card (for proof of economic status)

Address Proof (such as voter ID, electricity bill, or domicile certificate)

Registered Mobile Number (for OTP verification and updates)

PAN Card (likely required for income verification and tax compliance)

Ensuring Transparency in Scheme

The Delhi government aims to maintain complete transparency in the disbursement process through Aadhaar-based e-KYC verification. The portal will cross-check applications with income tax records and other welfare schemes to prevent duplication and fraud. Beneficiaries may also be required to link PAN with Aadhaar for eligibility confirmation.

With this initiative, the Delhi government aims to empower women financially, ensuring they receive necessary support for a stable livelihood.

