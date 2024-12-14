Mancherial, December 14: A tragic incident occurred in Bellampalli town of Telangana’s Mancherial district on Thursday when Pochampalli Neeraja (42) accidentally died after her neck became entangled in the rope of a swing while playing with her children. The incident came to light on Friday.

Bellampalli I Town Inspector S. Devaiah reported that Neeraja was demonstrating how to use the swing to her son, Dhanush, when her neck got trapped in the rope. Her children, including daughters Navya Sri and Suchitra, were cheering as Neeraja showed them how to play. However, it was her mother-in-law who realized that Neeraja had tragically died after the rope entangled around her neck. Uttar Pradesh: Woman Dies Due to Electrocution While Removing Phone From Charge in Ballia.

Minutes before the mishap, Neeraja had been cradling her younger daughter, Suchitra, in her lap. Following a complaint from her mother-in-law, the police registered a case, and an investigation is underway to understand the circumstances leading to the tragic event. Ludhiana Shocker: Harassed for Dowry by Husband and In-Laws, Woman Dies by Suicide After Consuming Large Quantity of Pills in Punjab; 12 People Booked.

In another news, a woman succumbed to her injuries after being pushed by her husband during a domestic quarrel in Punacha on Thursday, December 12. The deceased has been identified as Leela (45), a resident of Devinagar.

As per reports, her husband, Sanjeeva was a habitual drinker. He would come home in a drunken stupor and often pick up quarrels with her. Earlier this week, Sanjeeva pushed Leela during an argument.

Following the incident, locals rushed her to the Puttur Government Hospital. She was later referred to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru for advanced treatment, where she passed away on Thursday. Leela is survived by a daughter.

