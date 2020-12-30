Mumbai, December 30: A vacant Maruti Swift was found floating in the sea at Bhuigaon beach in Vasai in early hours of Wednesday. The car was noticed by two police constables from Vasaigaon police station. It was reportedly floating in the waters around 500 metres away from the beach. The vehicle has been confirmed to be vacant and no person is reportedly inside it. Mumbai Rains: Parts of Mumbai, Thane, Vasai-Virar Receive Rain, IMD Predicts More Rainfall, Traffic Jams Due to Low Visibility.

According to the Police the car could have been washed away from Kalamb beach, where some youths were partying, a report by Times of India said. The car is stuck in the stand and the authorities are working to get the vehicle to the shore. Police is underway to identify and reach the owner of the car. Fishermen told TOI, that there was high tide at around 10.30 PM yesterday night. Bioluminescent Blue Waves Sparkle at Mumbai's Juhu Beach: Beautiful Pics of Glowing Water on City Shores Shared Online.

See the Video Here:

Watch: A car found floating in the sea at Bhuigaon beach in #Vasai pic.twitter.com/O4Gg7FcZux — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) December 30, 2020

Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, a night curfew has been imposed in Vasai-Virar area from 11 PM to 6 AM. The visits to beaches has also been banned recently by the administration to avoid assembling of people during the New Years celebration and to ensure that all protective measures against the virus are fully and properly followed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2020 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).