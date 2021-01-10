Varanasi, January 10: The chairman of MP Institute & Computer Application College and former BJP MLA Maya Shankar Pathak was brutally trashed by the relatives of a student who he allegedly harassed, within the college premises itself. The entire incident has been caught on camera. In the video, Pathak can be seen holding his ears and asking for forgiveness. Mumbai: 5 College Students Held in Vakola for Killing Man Who Harassed Girl.

According to reports, Pathak had called the girl on his cabin on Friday and harassed her. After she disclosed the entire issue to her parents, her family members barged in the college compound and thrashed Pathak for his inappropriate behaviour. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Stripped, Beaten Up by Two Men on Her Way to Police Station in Gorakhpur.

Watch the Video Here:

The family has however, not filed any police complaint in the matter. But the video of Pathak being beaten up by the relatives of the girl has gone viral and is being widely viewed on social media. Maya Shankar Pathak is a former BJP MLA as well.

